California comes calling again for NASCAR aces: "Gordon is hoping to pull off a Golden State triple by winning all three Nextel Cup races held in California in 2004. He already has won at California Speedway and Infineon Raceway and hopes to win the inaugural Pop Secret 500 on Sunday. ... Gordon, a native of Vallejo, Calif., led the most laps last spring on the way to his third career victory at California Speedway. " USA Today

Raucous crowd forces delay in Wal-Mart vote: "A rambunctious crowd of more than 300 people tried to squeeze into an American Canyon Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night to weigh in on a proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter, forcing city officials to cancel the meeting because the crowd created a fire hazard." Napa Valley Register

Closure expected for flour plant: "Vallejo's 75-year-old General Mills plant, once the largest flour producer in California, likely will close in October, company spokeswoman Marybeth Thorsgaard said Tuesday." The Reporter

Local School Board Asks for State Control: "The moves comes one week after the district fired its superintendent. The Vallejo school board also moved to cut costs by closing an elementary school, laying off music teachers, school counselors and librarians. " KRON TV News

Vallejo set for state takeover: "The board also has asked a Solano County grand jury to investigate how the district fell into its fiscal crisis, board president Rozzana Verder-Aliga announced to a boisterous crowd that overflowed outside.

The board is concerned district officials may have been aware of the district's deficit before the school board was informed, Verder-Aliga said, citing several meetings and a letter about which the board did not know." Contra Costa Times

Vallejo School Board Asks State To Take Over District: "With the district facing a deficit of $20 million, members of the Vallejo City Unified School District voted unanimously Wednesday night to turn the district over to state control.

The school board blames the money trouble on financial mismanagement. Now the school board is looking into allegations that the district office received information of financial problems." NBC11 News

Man with video camera shuts freeway / Long lens aimed at I-80 rattles commuters: "Law officers arrested Rickey Roy Badgley, 51, almost two hours later after a standoff, only to discover he seems to have been targeting motorists with a video camera fitted with a high-powered lens, not a rifle fitted with a high-powered scope. They released him late Tuesday afternoon. " San Francisco Chronicle

Vallejo school district facing state takeover: "The Vallejo school district may need $50 million to pay its bills through the fall and an emergency state loan just to keep its classroom doors open this year, district officials said." Contra Costa Times

Vallejo man fatally knifed; suspect found: "A 28-year-old Vallejo man died late Monday after someone stabbed him outside of a fast-food restaurant, authorities said Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m. Monday police received a report of a man down outside of a Church's Fried Chicken restaurant at 9120 Solano Ave., Vallejo police Lt. Jim Jaksch said." Daily Republic

Vallejo man slew officer, jury says: "Joseph Teitgen murdered a Vallejo police officer and tried to kill another, a jury decided this week, nearly six months after the 38-year-old's first trial resulted in a hung jury" Contra Costa Times

Indians' Sabathia goes home: "A team spokesman said Sabathia, whose father died of cancer last fall, went home to Vallejo, Calif., and would likely return to camp on Sunday. Sabathia is scheduled to make his third spring start Monday against the Montreal Expos." Ledger-Enquirer

Retrial Yields Guilty Verdicts in Death of Vallejo Police Officer: "Joseph Teitgen, 38, was accused of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Officer Jeffrey Azuar in April 2000. Azuar and other officers had gone to Teitgen's home to serve him with an arrest warrant for failing to serve a 90-day jail sentence on a grand theft conviction. " KXTV News10

Sewage Backup Forces Residents From Their Homes In Vallejo: "Sewage began backing up in at least three apartments Sunday morning, but it wasn't until the evening that emergency maintenance crews got on scene." KTXL Fox40

Two to stand trial for fatal shooting: "Judge Dale Hahn decided Tuesday afternoon that there is enough evidence for Kevin Clarke, 39, and Brian Lee Parker, 28, of Vallejo, to stand trial on charges of murdering Kenneth Hamel and shooting a bystander in East Palo Alto in April, San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. " Palo Alto Weekly

Rescued dolphin recovers: "Cupid was rescued from a Texas beach last Valentine's Day. He was nursed back to health at the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Networks' island rehabilitation center in Galveston.

Today, he's being flown to California. He'll be making his home at the Flags Marine World in Vallejo (vah-LAY'-hoh), California." NBC 25

A Daily Look at U.S. Iraq Military Deaths: "Identifications reported by the military: --Air Force Master Sgt. Jude C. Mariano, 39, Vallejo, Calif.; died Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, of injuries from a vehicle accident; assigned to the 615th Air Mobility Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif. " Atlanta Journal-Constitution

: "Joseph Teitgen is facing a second jury for the shooting death of officer Jeff Azuar in April 2000 when Azuar and two other officers went to Teitgen's Vallejo home to serve an arrest warrant." Daily Republic

One Man Killed, 4 Wounded In Vallejo Shootings It was a violent first weekend of the year in Vallejo. Five people were shot — including one fatally — in three separate shootings in the city. KGO News

Vallejo fireboat answers call to anti-terrorism duty: "Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the Vallejo Fire Department has assisted the Coast Guard by prowling the North Bay waters.

Its role involves scrutinizing sensitive infrastructure that could attract terrorists, including bridges, power lines, railways, refineries and other places that officials decline to discuss." Contra Costa Times

Seven Dead, Several Wounded In Weekend Violence: "The new year in the Bay Area got off to a violent start over the weekend as shootings from Vallejo to San Jose left six dead and several others wounded." Fox News Reno

Tug McGraw dead at 59: "McGraw was born Aug. 30, 1944, in Martinez, Calif. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Vincent Ferrer High School in Vallejo, Calif. He is survived by a brother, Hank; three sons, " Philadelphia Inquirer

2-Year-Old Boy Possibly Abducted: "The boy's mother, Esmeralda Flores, said her boyfriend -- 24-year-old Emanuel Sanchez Flores -- had abducted her son, Emanuel Flores Jr., and fled in a Ford Thunderbird, according to the statement.

The man is not the biological father of the child, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspect may have gone to Vallejo in the San Francisco Bay area." NBC4 News Pomona, CA

Daily Republic: NEWS Index: "Local emergency rooms are flush with flu patients as hospital officials ask residents to take preventive measures against the disease.



Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo began offering masks to emergency room patients who are around flu victims or don't want to spread the disease themselves." Fairfield Daily Republic

CHP Officer Hurt in I-80 Motorcycle Crash: "The California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 Thursday afternoon has been identified as 31-year-old Brian Wittmer. " KRON TV

Bring back the joy of teaching and learning: "Marie Avera saw her moment of truth in the eyes of a bewildered child.



Stressed out about raising test scores, the Vallejo City teacher was trying to drill a math concept into her students' brains when it became obvious that one child just didn't understand. 'I said, somewhat sharply, 'Don't you get it?' He just looked at me with his big brown eyes. I felt terrible.'" California Educator

Cop killer back in court : "Teitgen, along with his two defense attorneys were back in court Monday for the first time since September when a jury deadlocked over whether Teitgen was guilty of first or second degree murder in the shooting death of Vallejo Police Officer Jeffrey Azuar at Teitgen's home in April 2000." Fairfield Daily Republic

Solano Bicycle Classic needs volunteers s: "The Solano Bicycle Classic (SBC), a four-day event in California which consistently draws a top domestic field, is in dire need of volunteers for 2004. Event organizers may be forced to drop the amateur and public races, leaving only the pro races. Now the entire SBC is in jeopardy due to lack of logistical support.

Scheduled for April 1-4, 2004, the SBC could be cancelled all together if organizers can not attract sufficient volunteer resources. The decision could be made as early as the next committee meeting on Monday, November 24, or by December 1, according to race chairman Scott Reynolds.

'There's about eight core people on the committee and you can't do it with that number,' said SBC amateur race director Tim Jones in a Daily Republic interview. 'It's all but dead unless there's an outpouring of people willing to commit time from now until the end of the races - and they commit by Thanksgiving. I'm operating under the assumption it's dead.'

Sponsor Development director Denise Kirchubel encourages anyone interested in devoting time between now and the April race dates to call her at (707) 326-2312 or come to Monday's 5:15pm meeting at the Fairfield Community Center, Conference Room C. " CyclingNews.com

Man, 20, shot by Pinole police after alleged robbery try: "The suspect, Vallejo resident Christopher Siegle, was treated for minor injuries and arrested, Pinole police Cmdr. John Miner said.

The arrest capped an early morning robbery and hostage situation at the Albertsons supermarket at 2750 Pinole Valley Road." Contra Costa Times

Man pleads innocent to murder of Louisiana couple: "Three other suspects remain in jail in California pending the outcome of extradition proceedings. John Glenn Spencer, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His wife, Bernice Spencer, 21, and her brother Vasco Terrell Zinnerman, 29, are charged with being accessories after the fact. All are from Vallejo, Calif." The Times-Picayune

Vallejo Mother Found Guilty of Trying to Drown Son: " jury in Vallejo has found 34-year-old Cheavon Brown guilty of attempted murder for dropping her son into the chilly waters of San Pablo Bay.



Brown threw her three-year-old son into the water near the Vallejo Ferry Terminal on April 17. After dropping the child into the Bay, Brown walked from the scene." KXTV 10

Police identify man run over by motorist: "Sergio Cruz DeJesus, 30, of Vallejo, who suffered major head trauma, is on life support at Queen of the Valley Hospital, Napa Police Cmdr. Andy Lewis said.



DeJesus' body was discovered around 4 a.m. Sunday by a motorist who was eastbound on Shetler Avenue. When the driver first saw DeJesus lying in the middle of the road, he was uncertain if what he had seen was a body, police said." Napa Valley Register

Caltrans to investigate traffic mess: "Caltrans has begun investigating what caused the construction problem that snarled traffic approaching the country's newest suspension bridge for more than seven hours.

Thousands of motorists were stuck in the Tuesday morning gridlock after the contractor reduced Interstate 80 from three lanes to just one, north of the new Alfred Zampa Memorial Bridge." Napa Valley Register

Pregnat robber arrested: "A pregnant robbery suspect who, in the past two weeks escaped Richmond police custody and broke both ankles while fleeing Vallejo officers, was finally arraigned in her hospital bed, authorities said.

Tomi Rachelle Davis, who is five months pregnant, underwent surgery at a Vallejo hospital Wednesday and, with both legs in plaster casts, was arraigned on two counts of robbery, a Solano County deputy district attorney said." San Jose Mercury News

Napa Solano Post: "You will find that this publication will enhance your desire for community information and up to date local news. The Napa-Solano Post will be distributed twice a month. What to expect with this publication. This paper offers insight to the happenings of your city government in and around American Canyon and will not censor information but deliver it objectively and effectely providng the reader with the facts as they are reported. Topics include holiday tips, recipes, mobile home news, apartment living, legal briefs, school news, and local sports."

Carquinez Charter School : "Carquinez Charter School Foundation (CCSF) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization formed by a group of local parents working to develop a public Waldorf-methods charter school in the Carquinez Straits area around Benicia, California (Solano County)."

Bank branches open at Safeway: "Pleasanton supermarket chain Safeway Inc. (SWY) started the process of opening 163 branches of U.S. Bank. Four stores will open in the East Bay in November, in Concord, Livermore, Dublin, Concord and Vallejo." Contra Costa Times

Home to cell number transfer OKd: "The decision to let residents in the United States' 100 biggest metropolitan areas transfer their land-line numbers to their cell phones is designed to spur competition in the telecommunications industry.

...MSAs sometimes combine communities - for example, Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland, Mich. - that are smaller individual urban areas than Madison but move ahead of Madison when combined into an MSA.



The Nov. 24 list also includes communities - Vallejo, Calif., and Fort Wayne, Ind. - that were in the top 100 MSAs in 1990 but fell out in 2000." The Capital Times

Vallejoan earns promotion at Infineon Raceway: "Infineon Raceway employees Michelle Norman and Rachal Pollen have recently earned promotions within the company, raceway officials announced.

...Pollen has been named Marketing and Sponsorship Services Manager. Her responsibilities include management of the raceway's signage program, as well as assisting on sales and sponsorship contracts and event-marketing execution. Pollen began at Infineon Raceway in 1999 as a Ticket Sales Representative and continued in that position until her recent promotion.

" The Motor Sports Forum

Police break up Albany hip-hop party: "Cockerham's parties are legendary in the local law enforcement community for their destructive aftermaths. A crowd coming from a party broken up by police in Clayton last year clashed with others leaving a concert at the Chronicle Pavilion in Concord, resulting in looting and a shooting that killed 25-year-old Richmond resident Donald Ivan Tate Jr.

An 18-year-old man died in August 1999 after someone fired more than 20 rounds in the parking lot of a Vallejo venue where Cockerham held a party." Contra Costa Times

Student Clubbed With Flashlight at Party: "A UC Berkeley student was beaten with a flashlight at a fraternity party just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning by a party security guard, police said.

Security guard Massa Wells, 25, of Vallejo, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted the 20-year-old student with his metal flashlight after the student punched him, said Berkeley police Officer Kevin Schofield. " The Daily Californian

Traffic Jams 1st Day of Al Zampa Bridge: "Drivers on their maiden voyage across the newly opened bridge ran into a traffic nightmare because all cars were funneled through a single westbound lane nearing the bridge over the Carquinez Strait, while the other two lanes on the approach were closed for roadwork. " KRON TV

Snarled traffic causes delays on new suspension bridge: "Westbound traffic between Vallejo and Crockett was backed up for miles after cement trucks forced traffic heading toward the Alfred Zampa Memorial Bridge into a single lane. As part of the transition from the original 1927 bridge, which the Alfred Zampa bridge replaces, CalTrans employees were still working Tuesday morning to paint traffic lines and erect barriers directing motorists toward the new bridge. " San Francisco Chronicle

Carquinez to open amid flying sparks : "No mere ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the Carquinez Bridge opening ceremony on Saturday.

The Bay Area's first new suspension bridge since the 1930s is named after iron worker Al Zampa. Zampa's descendants are also iron workers." Fairfield Daily Republic

Vallejo kidnapping was just a hoax : "Police said Thursday that a 12-year-old boy lied to them when he described the abduction of a young girl the previous day.

The boy, whose name was not released, apparently made up the entire tale of a 13- to 14-year-old girl being kidnapped by a driver of a black pickup in broad daylight." Fairfield Daily Republic

Police Believe Teen Kidnapped In Vallejo: "Vallejo police are searching for a 13- or 14-year-old girl who they believe was kidnapped Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the girl was walking along McGrue Avenue when a black pickup truck pulled up alongside her. The driver was wearing a ski mask and forced the girl inside the truck, according to authorities." KCRA News

Celebration to mark opening of new Carquinez Bridge: "The Bay Area's first suspension bridge since the fabled Golden Gate will be dedicated Saturday, Nov. 8, and should open to traffic by Monday, Nov. 10. It will bear the name of iron worker Al Zampa, who helped build the 1927 cantilever bridge the new span will replace." Fairfield Daily Republic

Vietnam War Vets Reunite In Thailand : "The reunion was organized by Jim Gilmore, 51, a veteran from Vallejo, California, who repaired and maintained aircraft at the base in the early 1970s and three years ago launched the U-Tapao Alumni Association, an online forum with about 300 members. " Military.com | Associated Press

