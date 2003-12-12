Bring back the joy of teaching and learning: "Marie Avera saw her moment of truth in the eyes of a bewildered child.



Stressed out about raising test scores, the Vallejo City teacher was trying to drill a math concept into her students' brains when it became obvious that one child just didn't understand. 'I said, somewhat sharply, 'Don't you get it?' He just looked at me with his big brown eyes. I felt terrible.'" California Educator