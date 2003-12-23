2-Year-Old Boy Possibly Abducted: "The boy's mother, Esmeralda Flores, said her boyfriend -- 24-year-old Emanuel Sanchez Flores -- had abducted her son, Emanuel Flores Jr., and fled in a Ford Thunderbird, according to the statement.
The man is not the biological father of the child, according to police.
Investigators believe the suspect may have gone to Vallejo in the San Francisco Bay area." NBC4 News Pomona, CA
Vallejo ePlanet
Tuesday, December 23, 2003
2-Year-Old Boy Possibly Abducted: "The boy's mother, Esmeralda Flores, said her boyfriend -- 24-year-old Emanuel Sanchez Flores -- had abducted her son, Emanuel Flores Jr., and fled in a Ford Thunderbird, according to the statement.
Daily Republic: NEWS Index: "Local emergency rooms are flush with flu patients as hospital officials ask residents to take preventive measures against the disease.
Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo began offering masks to emergency room patients who are around flu victims or don't want to spread the disease themselves." Fairfield Daily Republic