2-Year-Old Boy Possibly Abducted: "The boy's mother, Esmeralda Flores, said her boyfriend -- 24-year-old Emanuel Sanchez Flores -- had abducted her son, Emanuel Flores Jr., and fled in a Ford Thunderbird, according to the statement.

The man is not the biological father of the child, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspect may have gone to Vallejo in the San Francisco Bay area." NBC4 News Pomona, CA