One Man Killed, 4 Wounded In Vallejo Shootings It was a violent first weekend of the year in Vallejo. Five people were shot — including one fatally — in three separate shootings in the city. KGO News
Monday, January 05, 2004
Vallejo fireboat answers call to anti-terrorism duty: "Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the Vallejo Fire Department has assisted the Coast Guard by prowling the North Bay waters.
Its role involves scrutinizing sensitive infrastructure that could attract terrorists, including bridges, power lines, railways, refineries and other places that officials decline to discuss." Contra Costa Times
Seven Dead, Several Wounded In Weekend Violence: "The new year in the Bay Area got off to a violent start over the weekend as shootings from Vallejo to San Jose left six dead and several others wounded." Fox News Reno
Tug McGraw dead at 59: "McGraw was born Aug. 30, 1944, in Martinez, Calif. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Vincent Ferrer High School in Vallejo, Calif. He is survived by a brother, Hank; three sons, " Philadelphia Inquirer