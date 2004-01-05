One Man Killed, 4 Wounded In Vallejo Shootings It was a violent first weekend of the year in Vallejo. Five people were shot — including one fatally — in three separate shootings in the city. KGO News

Vallejo fireboat answers call to anti-terrorism duty: "Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the Vallejo Fire Department has assisted the Coast Guard by prowling the North Bay waters.

Its role involves scrutinizing sensitive infrastructure that could attract terrorists, including bridges, power lines, railways, refineries and other places that officials decline to discuss." Contra Costa Times

Seven Dead, Several Wounded In Weekend Violence: "The new year in the Bay Area got off to a violent start over the weekend as shootings from Vallejo to San Jose left six dead and several others wounded." Fox News Reno