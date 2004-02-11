Rescued dolphin recovers: "Cupid was rescued from a Texas beach last Valentine's Day. He was nursed back to health at the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Networks' island rehabilitation center in Galveston.

Today, he's being flown to California. He'll be making his home at the Flags Marine World in Vallejo (vah-LAY'-hoh), California." NBC 25

A Daily Look at U.S. Iraq Military Deaths: "Identifications reported by the military: --Air Force Master Sgt. Jude C. Mariano, 39, Vallejo, Calif.; died Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, of injuries from a vehicle accident; assigned to the 615th Air Mobility Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif. " Atlanta Journal-Constitution