Rescued dolphin recovers: "Cupid was rescued from a Texas beach last Valentine's Day. He was nursed back to health at the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Networks' island rehabilitation center in Galveston.
Today, he's being flown to California. He'll be making his home at the Flags Marine World in Vallejo (vah-LAY'-hoh), California." NBC 25
Wednesday, February 11, 2004
A Daily Look at U.S. Iraq Military Deaths: "Identifications reported by the military: --Air Force Master Sgt. Jude C. Mariano, 39, Vallejo, Calif.; died Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, of injuries from a vehicle accident; assigned to the 615th Air Mobility Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif. " Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tuesday, February 10, 2004
Jury selection begins for alleged cop killer
: "Joseph Teitgen is facing a second jury for the shooting death of officer Jeff Azuar in April 2000 when Azuar and two other officers went to Teitgen's Vallejo home to serve an arrest warrant." Daily Republic