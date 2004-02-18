Wednesday, February 18, 2004

Two to stand trial for fatal shooting: "Judge Dale Hahn decided Tuesday afternoon that there is enough evidence for Kevin Clarke, 39, and Brian Lee Parker, 28, of Vallejo, to stand trial on charges of murdering Kenneth Hamel and shooting a bystander in East Palo Alto in April, San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. " Palo Alto Weekly

