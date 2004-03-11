Vallejo man fatally knifed; suspect found: "A 28-year-old Vallejo man died late Monday after someone stabbed him outside of a fast-food restaurant, authorities said Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m. Monday police received a report of a man down outside of a Church's Fried Chicken restaurant at 9120 Solano Ave., Vallejo police Lt. Jim Jaksch said." Daily Republic

Vallejo man slew officer, jury says: "Joseph Teitgen murdered a Vallejo police officer and tried to kill another, a jury decided this week, nearly six months after the 38-year-old's first trial resulted in a hung jury" Contra Costa Times

Indians' Sabathia goes home: "A team spokesman said Sabathia, whose father died of cancer last fall, went home to Vallejo, Calif., and would likely return to camp on Sunday. Sabathia is scheduled to make his third spring start Monday against the Montreal Expos." Ledger-Enquirer

Retrial Yields Guilty Verdicts in Death of Vallejo Police Officer: "Joseph Teitgen, 38, was accused of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Officer Jeffrey Azuar in April 2000. Azuar and other officers had gone to Teitgen's home to serve him with an arrest warrant for failing to serve a 90-day jail sentence on a grand theft conviction. " KXTV News10