Man with video camera shuts freeway / Long lens aimed at I-80 rattles commuters: "Law officers arrested Rickey Roy Badgley, 51, almost two hours later after a standoff, only to discover he seems to have been targeting motorists with a video camera fitted with a high-powered lens, not a rifle fitted with a high-powered scope. They released him late Tuesday afternoon. " San Francisco Chronicle

What went wrong?

Vallejo school district facing state takeover: "The Vallejo school district may need $50 million to pay its bills through the fall and an emergency state loan just to keep its classroom doors open this year, district officials said." Contra Costa Times

