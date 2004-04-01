Local School Board Asks for State Control: "The moves comes one week after the district fired its superintendent. The Vallejo school board also moved to cut costs by closing an elementary school, laying off music teachers, school counselors and librarians. " KRON TV News

Vallejo set for state takeover: "The board also has asked a Solano County grand jury to investigate how the district fell into its fiscal crisis, board president Rozzana Verder-Aliga announced to a boisterous crowd that overflowed outside.

The board is concerned district officials may have been aware of the district's deficit before the school board was informed, Verder-Aliga said, citing several meetings and a letter about which the board did not know." Contra Costa Times