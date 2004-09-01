California comes calling again for NASCAR aces: "Gordon is hoping to pull off a Golden State triple by winning all three Nextel Cup races held in California in 2004. He already has won at California Speedway and Infineon Raceway and hopes to win the inaugural Pop Secret 500 on Sunday. ... Gordon, a native of Vallejo, Calif., led the most laps last spring on the way to his third career victory at California Speedway. " USA Today