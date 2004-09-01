California comes calling again for NASCAR aces: "Gordon is hoping to pull off a Golden State triple by winning all three Nextel Cup races held in California in 2004. He already has won at California Speedway and Infineon Raceway and hopes to win the inaugural Pop Secret 500 on Sunday. ... Gordon, a native of Vallejo, Calif., led the most laps last spring on the way to his third career victory at California Speedway. " USA Today
Vallejo ePlanet
Wednesday, September 01, 2004
Raucous crowd forces delay in Wal-Mart vote: "A rambunctious crowd of more than 300 people tried to squeeze into an American Canyon Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night to weigh in on a proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter, forcing city officials to cancel the meeting because the crowd created a fire hazard." Napa Valley Register
Closure expected for flour plant: "Vallejo's 75-year-old General Mills plant, once the largest flour producer in California, likely will close in October, company spokeswoman Marybeth Thorsgaard said Tuesday." The Reporter